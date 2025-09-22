Here's How Much $100 Invested In SLB 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SLB SLB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.33%. Currently, SLB has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion.

Buying $100 In SLB: If an investor had bought $100 of SLB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.09 today based on a price of $33.92 for SLB at the time of writing.

SLB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

