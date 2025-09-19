Here's How Much $100 Invested In Alamos Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.95%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion.
Buying $100 In AGI: If an investor had bought $100 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $347.44 today based on a price of $31.90 for AGI at the time of writing.
Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
