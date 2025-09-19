Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest GBTC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.96%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion.
Buying $1000 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,198.39 today based on a price of $91.33 for GBTC at the time of writing.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
