September 19, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest GBTC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.96%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,198.39 today based on a price of $91.33 for GBTC at the time of writing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GBTC Logo
GBTCGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$91.31-1.01%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved