If You Invested $1000 In Keysight Techs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Keysight Techs KEYS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.75%. Currently, Keysight Techs has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEYS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,529.17 today based on a price of $177.21 for KEYS at the time of writing.

Keysight Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

