Here's How Much $1000 Invested In First Solar 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.77%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,399.22 today based on a price of $210.49 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
