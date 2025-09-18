Industry Comparison: Evaluating Amazon.com Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.31 7.40 3.73 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.18 2.80 2.84 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.52 3.77 3.47 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 60.42 21.71 5.15 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 96.34 11.43 6.01 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 167.65 13.05 1.93 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.82 1.57 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.99 8.66 4.13 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.10 1.68 0.66 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.45 4.85 1.43 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.73 4.71 3.47 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.57 5.02 2.97 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.89 1.05 0.21 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 64.40 4.73 1.34 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 9.27 0.49 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 103.67 15.27 0.79 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 44.33 6.72 2.32 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

At 35.31 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.8x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.4 , which is 1.1x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.73 , which is 1.61x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.24x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.18%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

