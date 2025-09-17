Shereta D. Williams Boosts Confidence With $84K Purchase Of Daktronics Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Shereta D. Williams, Board Member at Daktronics DAKT, made a notable insider purchase on September 16,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Williams increased their investment in Daktronics by purchasing 3,535 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $84,981.

As of Wednesday morning, Daktronics shares are down by 0.08%, currently priced at $23.53.

About Daktronics

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large-screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems. The company has five reportable segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company makes the majority of its revenue from Live events.

Breaking Down Daktronics's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Daktronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.72% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Daktronics's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.34. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Daktronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Daktronics's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 102.39 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.52 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Daktronics's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 59.73, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

