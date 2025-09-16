September 16, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dell Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.97%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In DELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,802.87 today based on a price of $127.60 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$127.680.69%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.04
Growth
72.38
Quality
N/A
Value
33.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved