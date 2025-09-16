Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lam Research 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.77%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $392.14 today based on a price of $120.48 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 5 Years

