If You Invested $100 In Franco-Nevada Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.1%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion.

Buying $100 In FNV: If an investor had bought $100 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $467.94 today based on a price of $203.98 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
