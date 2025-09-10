If You Invested $1000 In Equinix Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Equinix EQIX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.06%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,154.18 today based on a price of $780.60 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.