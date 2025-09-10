$100 Invested In Devon Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.93%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion.

Buying $100 In DVN: If an investor had bought $100 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $389.47 today based on a price of $35.49 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

