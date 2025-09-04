September 4, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.22%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $346.56 today based on a price of $348.22 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

