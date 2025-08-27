Sarah Glickman Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $95K In Criteo Stock

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer at Criteo CRTO, disclosed an insider sell on August 26, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Glickman sold 3,981 shares of Criteo. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $95,782.

During Wednesday's morning session, Criteo shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $24.3.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Understanding the Numbers: Criteo's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Criteo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.41% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 53.56% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 10.25 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.71 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 4.03, Criteo's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Criteo's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.