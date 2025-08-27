Walton Family Holdings Trust Executes Sell Order: Offloads $151.91M In Walmart Stock

On August 26, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Walton Family Holdings Trust, 10% Owner at Walmart WMT made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Trust sold 1,571,500 shares of Walmart. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $151,913,305.

As of Wednesday morning, Walmart shares are down by 0.17%, currently priced at $95.89.

All You Need to Know About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Key Indicators: Walmart's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Walmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 25.16% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Walmart's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.88. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Walmart's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 36.25 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.12 , Walmart's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.43, Walmart demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.