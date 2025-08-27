Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.81 10.86 13.30 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 53.97 32.17 11.69 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 108.76 16.41 15 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.14 15.73 14.17 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 30.94 28.88 9.49 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.05 8.01 4.54 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 78.36 4.46 67.48 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 231.46 7.61 8.46 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 99.26 21.66 7.64 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.95 2.69 5.28 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.19 9.34 7.61 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 190.50 3.12 4.25 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.19 11.03 1.19 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 84.31 13.43 13.07 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.81 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.86 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.3 , which is 1.02x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.37% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 54.18x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.76%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.