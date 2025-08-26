Insider Decision: LISA WARDELL Offloads $1.71M Worth Of Adtalem Glb Education Stock

On August 25, a recent SEC filing unveiled that LISA WARDELL, Board Member at Adtalem Glb Education ATGE made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, WARDELL sold 12,900 shares of Adtalem Glb Education. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $1,714,465.

At Tuesday morning, Adtalem Glb Education shares are down by 0.32%, trading at $134.9.

All You Need to Know About Adtalem Glb Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company has three segments namely Chamberlain; Walden; and Medical and Veterinary. It derives maximum revenue from Chamberlain segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Adtalem Glb Education's Finances

Revenue Growth: Adtalem Glb Education's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 56.48% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Adtalem Glb Education's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.5.

Debt Management: Adtalem Glb Education's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 22.29 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.9 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Adtalem Glb Education's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Adtalem Glb Education's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 12.73, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Adtalem Glb Education's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.