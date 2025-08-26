Engaging In Options Activity, Teresa Wynn Roseborough Exercises Options Valued At $752K In Home Depot

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 25, by Teresa Wynn Roseborough, EVP at Home Depot HD, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday revealed that Roseborough, EVP at Home Depot in the Consumer Discretionary sector, exercised stock options for 4,103 shares of HD stock. The exercise price of the options was $224.47 per share.

Home Depot shares are currently trading down by 0.25%, with a current price of $407.88 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Roseborough's 4,103 shares to $752,517.

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,353 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the pending acquisition of GMS will lift building product sales.

Home Depot's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Home Depot's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 33.41% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 4.59, Home Depot showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 27.8 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.46 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Home Depot's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 18.1, Home Depot could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.