Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MACOM Technology Solns 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.26%. Currently, MACOM Technology Solns has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTSI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,548.74 today based on a price of $126.69 for MTSI at the time of writing.

MACOM Technology Solns's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
