$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.84%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion.
Buying $1000 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,400.63 today based on a price of $101.98 for ORLY at the time of writing.
O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.