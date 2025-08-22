August 22, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Western Digital WDC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.33%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion.

Buying $100 In WDC: If an investor had bought $100 of WDC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.07 today based on a price of $76.92 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
