Here's How Much $100 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.92%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $936.92 today based on a price of $229.00 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
