If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.08%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $830.18 today based on a price of $93.50 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

