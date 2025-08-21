$1000 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.52%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,422.79 today based on a price of $359.75 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.