August 21, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.52%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,422.79 today based on a price of $359.75 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$358.981.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.64
Growth
49.97
Quality
63.83
Value
22.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved