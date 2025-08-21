Board Member Of Cummins Makes $529K Sale

On August 20, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Karen Quintos, Board Member at Cummins CMI made an insider sell.

What Happened: Quintos's recent move involves selling 1,307 shares of Cummins. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $529,760.

Cummins shares are trading down 0.3% at $395.16 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Cummins

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of the world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, which also make their own engines.

Cummins: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: Cummins's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 26.39% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 6.46, Cummins showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Cummins adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Cummins's P/E ratio of 18.58 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.63 , Cummins's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Cummins's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 11.01, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

