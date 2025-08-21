August 21, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Vulcan Materials 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Vulcan Materials VMC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.33%. Currently, Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion.

Buying $100 In VMC: If an investor had bought $100 of VMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $760.37 today based on a price of $286.28 for VMC at the time of writing.

Vulcan Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
