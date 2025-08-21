In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA NVDA alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 56.58 51.02 29.21 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 106.27 19.68 24.65 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.73 7.80 10.50 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.92 4.49 9.11 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 36.70 11.13 11.04 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15 6.16 4.01 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 198.73 19.83 33.87 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.12 2.58 3.92 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 66.54 3.47 12.43 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.27 6.03 4.82 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.62 11.63 15.71 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.68 1.31 2.01 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.64 2.59 5.11 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.42 2.16 1.04 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.11 2.55 3.28 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 365.48 26.69 43.96 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.40 1.54 2.16 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.93 1.97 2.96 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 266.96 12.23 17.33 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 104.76 2.40 2.31 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 79.91 7.7 11.06 3.69% $40.0 $32.76 20.06%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 56.58 is lower than the industry average by 0.71x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 51.02 , which is 6.63x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 29.21 , which is 2.64x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.32% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.56x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.81x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 20.06%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and growth compared to its industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.