Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Simon Property Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Simon Property Group SPG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.46%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,542.04 today based on a price of $174.13 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
