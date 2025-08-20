August 20, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Webster Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Webster Financial WBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Webster Financial has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In WBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,034.87 today based on a price of $58.36 for WBS at the time of writing.

Webster Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
