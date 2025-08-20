August 20, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.8%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $263.90 billion.

Buying $100 In PM: If an investor had bought $100 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.39 today based on a price of $169.54 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$173.082.55%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.14
Growth
34.40
Quality
N/A
Value
19.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved