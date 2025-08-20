Insider Unloading: Ryan Harmer Sells $106K Worth Of Cricut Shares

Ryan Harmer, Principal Accounting Officer at Cricut CRCT, reported an insider sell on August 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Harmer opted to sell 18,771 shares of Cricut, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $106,994.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Cricut shares down by 0.0%, trading at $5.68.

About Cricut

Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It has two segments including the Platform segment which derives revenue from monthly and annual subscription fees, purchases of digital content, and a minimal amount of the revenue allocated to unspecified future upgrades and enhancements related to the essential software and access to the Company's cloud-based services and Products segment which derives revenue from the sale of its connected machine hardware, and sale of craft, DIY, home decor products and extensions.

Cricut: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Cricut's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 59.0% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cricut's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.12. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Cricut adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 16.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Cricut's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.71 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.82, Cricut presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

