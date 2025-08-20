Insider Selling: THOMAS HANSEN Unloads $606K Of Standex International Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 20, THOMAS HANSEN, Board Member at Standex International SXI, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, HANSEN sold 2,992 shares of Standex International. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $606,193.

During Wednesday's morning session, Standex International shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $203.63.

All You Need to Know About Standex International

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. The company has five reportable segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment, which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies, as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Standex International's Finances

Revenue Growth: Standex International's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 41.12% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Standex International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.23.

Debt Management: Standex International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.89 , Standex International's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.1 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.98 reflects market recognition of Standex International's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Standex International's Insider Trades.

