$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sea SE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion.

Buying $100 In SE: If an investor had bought $100 of SE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $842.54 today based on a price of $176.18 for SE at the time of writing.

Sea's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.