If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Canadian Natural Res CNQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.84%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,935.55 today based on a price of $29.48 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
