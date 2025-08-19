If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.15%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion.

Buying $100 In MOH: If an investor had bought $100 of MOH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $984.06 today based on a price of $173.75 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

