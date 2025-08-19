August 19, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Popular 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Popular BPOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.5%. Currently, Popular has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In BPOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of BPOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,229.21 today based on a price of $119.19 for BPOP at the time of writing.

Popular's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

