August 19, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Allstate Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.23%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,226.48 today based on a price of $210.38 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALL Logo
ALLAllstate Corp
$210.381.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.03
Growth
48.89
Quality
81.56
Value
82.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved