Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SLM 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SLM SLM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.6%. Currently, SLM has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,272.09 today based on a price of $30.60 for SLM at the time of writing.

SLM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
