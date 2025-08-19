If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.65%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $456.15 today based on a price of $480.60 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

