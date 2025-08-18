August 18, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.05%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion.

Buying $100 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $100 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $323.37 today based on a price of $69.46 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
