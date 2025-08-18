$1000 Invested In Ensign Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ensign Group ENSG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.15%. Currently, Ensign Group has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENSG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $20,084.01 today based on a price of $164.06 for ENSG at the time of writing.

Ensign Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.