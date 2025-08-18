August 18, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ingersoll Rand 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.85%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion.

Buying $100 In IR: If an investor had bought $100 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $227.81 today based on a price of $78.89 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IR Logo
IRIngersoll Rand Inc
$78.890.73%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.12
Growth
27.06
Quality
65.61
Value
19.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved