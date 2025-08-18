August 18, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Devon Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.3%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion.

Buying $100 In DVN: If an investor had bought $100 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.84 today based on a price of $33.55 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DVN Logo
DVNDevon Energy Corp
$33.55-0.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.65
Growth
58.64
Quality
80.47
Value
90.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved