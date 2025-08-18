August 18, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Intercontinental Exchange 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intercontinental Exchange ICE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.92%. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In ICE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ICE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,975.57 today based on a price of $179.72 for ICE at the time of writing.

Intercontinental Exchange's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
67.62
Growth
37.93
Quality
56.37
Value
17.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
