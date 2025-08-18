August 18, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.77%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In WFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,258.53 today based on a price of $77.39 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
