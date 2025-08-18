In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.14 52.21 8.56 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.35 1.16 0.89 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.01 4.30 1.30 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Western Digital Corp 16.87 4.90 2.83 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 19.19 20.93 3.46 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 154.26 15.40 6.19 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 23.33 6.58 3.21 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.93 2.65 0.92 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 39.56 7.99 2.69 5.79% $0.28 $0.82 5.77%

By closely examining Apple, we can identify the following trends:

At 35.14 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.89x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.21 , which is 6.53x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.56 , which is 3.18x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 110.82x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 53.32x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 5.77%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within the industry. These metrics highlight Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential compared to its competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.