In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.14 11.26 13.78 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 57.21 34.10 12.40 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 109.09 16.46 15.05 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 101.78 16.36 14.14 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 31.52 29.42 9.66 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.78 8.20 4.64 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 79.63 4.53 68.58 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 231.24 7.60 8.46 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 100.57 21.94 7.74 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.87 2.68 5.27 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.73 9.17 7.48 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 183 3 4.08 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.65 11.32 1.22 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 83.17 13.73 13.23 7.86% $0.82 $1.58 65.14%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.14 is lower than the industry average by 0.46x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.26 , which is 0.82x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.78 , which is 1.04x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.33% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 54.18x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 33.18x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 65.14%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

