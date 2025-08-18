August 18, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.82%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,626.10 today based on a price of $110.46 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

