August 15, 2025

$1000 Invested In Analog Devices 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.67%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,299.43 today based on a price of $231.63 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
