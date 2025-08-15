August 15, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Axon Enterprise 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Axon Enterprise AXON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.94%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXON: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,488.70 today based on a price of $755.49 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
